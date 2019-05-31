

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The driver of a dump truck that struck and killed a cyclist in Richmond Hill earlier this month has now been charged in connection with the fatal crash.

The 44-year-old female cyclist was in the area of Bayview Avenue and Woodriver Street at around 1 p.m. on May 6 when she was hit by the truck.

She was pronounced dead on scene.

The driver of the truck, meanwhile, remained at the scene and was reportedly cooperating with the investigation.

In a news release issued on Friday, York Regional Police confirmed that they have charged the driver following a “thorough investigation.”

Balwinder Singh, 55, of Brampton is charged with dangerous driving causing death. He is scheduled to appear in court on July 4.