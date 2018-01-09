

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have laid charges in connection with a deadly hit-and-run in Mississauga this past October.

Clayton Barnard, 36, was fatally struck by a dump truck near Dixie Road and Rathbrun Road at around 11 a.m. on Oct. 17.

The dump truck allegedly continued to head northbound along Dixie Road following the collision, prompting police to make a public appeal for assistance tracking it down.

By the following morning, police had located the dump truck and its driver but charges were not immediately filed.

In a news release issued on Tuesday afternoon, Peel Regional Police said that they have now charged the driver, 38-year-old Roshan Navacodi, with failure to remain at the scene of an accident causing death and careless driving.

Navacodi was taken into custody earlier on Tuesday but has since been released on a promise to appear in court on Feb. 12.