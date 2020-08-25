

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Elementary school students in the Durham District School Board (DDSB) will only attend classes for a total of four days over the first two weeks of instruction as part of a staggered start to the academic year.

The board sent a letter to parents on Monday informing them that the school year will start as scheduled on Sept. 8 but will follow a staggered model with students returning to class for just one day during that first week with their first day back being determined by where their last name falls in the alphabet.

The plan calls for the students to be split into two alphabetical groups for the following week with one of those cohorts attending classes on Monday and Wednesday and the other attending on Tuesday and Thursday. The first full day back with all students in attendance is scheduled for Sept. 18.

“We believe that this will help provide flexibility for families and help ease the transition of your child returning to school, along with learning the health and safety protocols that we will have in place,” the board said in the letter to parents.

The Ford government has allowed school boards to stagger the start of the school year by two weeks in order to ensure the safety of students and staff as they return to classes amid a global pandemic.

The Toronto District School Board has decided to delay the start of the school year until Sept. 15 and then proceed with a staggered return but many other boards, including the DDSB, are opting to move ahead with a Sept. 8 start for at least some students.

In its letter to parents, the DDSB said that staff have been busy reorganizing classrooms to ensure that there is a one metre of distancing between students with those efforts being “largely successful.”

The board said that it will meet on Tuesday night to debate a motion that would see it dip into its reserve funds to hire additional teachers that would allow it to achieve one metre of distancing in all classrooms.

Last week, the TDSB voted in favour of spending more than $38 million on hiring 366 new teachers to support physical distancing in its classrooms.

The staggered start planned by the DDSB is as follows: