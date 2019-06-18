

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Durham Regional Police are pushing back against the appointment of an administrator to oversee the force in the wake of corruption and misconduct allegations involving the chief and other high-ranking members of the organization.

On May 24, the Ontario Civilian Police Commission announced that it was appointing retired Toronto Police Deputy Chief Mike Federico to oversee the force as it conducted a full investigation into the allegations.

The investigation by the OCPC – an independent, quasi-judicial agency which oversees Ontario police services – came at the request of the solicitor general in response to the allegations.

In a news release issued by Durham Regional Police Tuesday, Chief Paul Martin said he is calling for a court review of the OCPC’s actions and alleged that the agency has “repeatedly refused” to share the complaints with the force.

“The service cannot respond to unknown allegations, and the appointment of an administrator to oversee specific work areas is unwarranted,” Martin said in the statement.

The statement noted that Martin supports a “fair, unbiased, thorough and transparent review of complaints.”

While Frederico has been appointed to oversee the force, Martin has not been formally removed from his position.

In its own statement, the Durham Regional Police Services Board – the civilian governing body of the force – said that it “is committed to transparency and accountability through this process.”

“We also recognize that unprecedented measures have been taken by the OCPC in this matter through the appointment of an administrator and respect Chief Martin’s and the Durham Regional Police Service’s right to pursue legal challenges through the courts.

“Through this process, the Board continues to have confidence in the Durham Regional Police Service’s ability to perform its responsibilities and keep our community safe.”

In response to Martin’s comments, the Solicitor General’s Office reiterated that they asked the OCPC to investigate after allegations were brought forward concerning both Durham police and the Durham police board.

“We have confidence in the OCPC to take the appropriate steps to investigate the allegations that have been brought forward,” said Marion Ringuette, a spokesperson for the Solicitor General’s Office. “The people of Durham can be assured that the OCPC investigation does not impact frontline policing services. The men and women on the frontlines of the Durham Police Service will continue to ensure community safety.”

Ringuette said it would be “inappropriate to comment further while this matter is both before OCPC and the court.”

She said further questions about the investigation should be directed to the OCPC.

The OCPC could not immediately be reached for comment.