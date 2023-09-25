Durham College’s Whitby campus is currently under lockdown after a man was stabbed late Monday afternoon.

The college is located at 1690 Champlain Ave., just north of Highway 401 and east of Thickson Road South.

In a tweet, Durham College said that while there is “no risk to the campus community,” classes have been cancelled this evening.

Durham Regional Police have not identified the exact location of the stabbing.

They did say that the victim’s injuries are non-life-threatening.

Durham Regional Police are urging drivers in the area to take alternate routes.

More to come. This is a developing story.