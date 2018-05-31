

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





The province’s Special Investigations Unit has charged a Durham police officer in connection with a chase in Toronto’s Stockyards District last year where a 21-year-old man was shot.

On Sept. 7, 2017, Durham Regional Police officers were planning the apprehension of a 21-year-old man who lived in Toronto but was wanted on several warrants for crimes committed in the Bowmanville area.

The SIU says officers located the man leaving his Toronto home that day and began to follow his vehicle.

When the suspect approached St. Clair Avenue West and Mondovi Gate, one of the officers approached the suspect.

The SIU said there was an “interaction” between the suspect and the officer and the officer allegedly discharged his firearm, striking the suspect once.

The suspect then sped off from the scene.

He was arrested several days later by Toronto police.

After an investigation, the SIU charged Det. Const. Colin Goodwin with aggravated assault, discharge firearm with intent and discharge firearm – reckless endangerment.

He was taken into custody on Thursday and released on an undertaking.

He is scheduled to appear next at 2201 Finch Avenue West courts on June 21.

The SIU investigates all incidents involving an Ontario police officer and a member of the public that results in death, serious injury or an allegation of sexual assault.