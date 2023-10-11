The Humane Society of Durham Region (HSDR) has unintentionally joined the rat race after the seven rodents it rescued in August quickly multiplied to 40.

Since the rats were found abandoned in an apartment in Oshawa, they’ve each given birth to several babies at the organization’s animal shelter in Whitby.

Now that the rats are all old enough to be adopted, HSDR is looking for pet lovers to give them a new home.

The humane society is also in need of donations to care for them in the meantime.

More information about how to adopt a rat or to make a donation can be found online.

“Rats are loyal and affectionate and can make a great companion if you’re looking to adopt a small animal,” said HSDR’s manager Shannon Stephenson in a news release.

“They can also be taught to follow cues such as responding to their name or even fun tricks. If you think a rat might be the perfect fit for your lifestyle, please consider adopting one of these small friends.”

The adoption fee for a rat is $15, and the Humane Society of Durham Region is encouraging adoptions in same-sex pairs, “as rats are social animals and would benefit from having a companion,” said Stephenson.

She also urged potential adopters to consider if they are ready for the commitment that comes with having a pet rat.

“You will need to purchase high-quality pelleted food, a cage that is large enough for your rats to be comfortable, and toys and enrichment items for entertainment and exercise,” she said.