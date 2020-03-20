

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





An officer with Durham Regional Police is facing sex assault charges following a complaint, the province’s police watchdog said Friday.

The alleged incidents involve a woman and date back to 2017 and 2018.

Durham Regional Police notified the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) about the complaint on October 3.

Charges against the officer were announced Friday.

Sergeant Robert Stoddart, 49, has been charged with two counts of sexual assault, the SIU said.

He is scheduled to make a court appearance on April 6.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency called in to investigate any incident where police are involved in a death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.