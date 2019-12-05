Durham officer sustains minor injuries in Oshawa collision
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Thursday, December 5, 2019 5:58AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, December 5, 2019 6:26AM EST
A Durham police officer was taken to hospital with minor injuries after their cruiser collided with another vehicle in Oshawa early Thursday morning.
The crash happened on Ritson Road near Bond Street at around midnight.
Police say that one person from the second vehicle was also taken to hospital with minor injuries.
The circumstances surrounding the collision remain unclear.