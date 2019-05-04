

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Two people have been arrested in connection with the trafficking of a 21-year-old woman in Durham Region.

Police say that the suspects were taken into custody in Port Hope with the assistance of local authorities.

They say that a quantity of Fentanyl and Canadian currency were also seized during their arrests.

Radcliffe Andrews, 35, of no fixed address, is charged with trafficking in persons, advertising sexual services, receiving a financial/material benefit of trafficking a person over 18, receiving a material benefit from sexual services and possession for the purposes of trafficking.

Jennifer Finlay, 34, of Port hope, is charged with advertising sexual services and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Police say that they are releasing a photo of Andrews “to ensure that there are no further victims.”