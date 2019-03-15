

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Durham police say that they have located a body that is believed to belong to a fisherman whose canoe capsized in Lake Scugog back in October.

Phong Vu, 31, was out alone in his canoe on the afternoon of Oct. 15 when it reportedly capsized near Scugog Island.

Police conducted an extensive search of the area via boat and helicopter at the time but they were unable to find any sign of Vu.

In a news release issued on Friday, police said that they believe a body that was discovered by a fisherman on Thursday belongs to Vu.

They say that the fisherman dialed 911 after finding the body on Lake Scugog near Centre Road and Crozier Lane on Scugog Island at around 6 p.m.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine a cause of death and confirm the identity.

“DRPS would like to thank the many agencies and volunteers involved in assisting during this investigation,” the press release states.