

The Canadian Press





Durham Regional Police say a woman may be in danger following an unknown trouble call in Oshawa, and they're hoping the public can help find her.

They say officers from their Central West Division were called to the area of Bridle Road and Windfield Farms on Friday afternoon after two separate complainants advised they watched a female attempting to get out of a white Ford S-U-V that was moving.

They say she appeared to be in distress and was yelling for help, while the male driver was preventing her from getting out and sped off north on Bridle Road.

The driver is described as white, with dark hair and a dark beard, while the woman is white, about 20 years old with blonde hair wearing blue jeans and winter boots.