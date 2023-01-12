Durham police are investigating after a male was found unconscious early Thursday morning in Oshawa.

The discovery was made at about 1:30 a.m. at a plaza on Park and Malaga roads, which is south of Bloor Street West.

The victim was taken to a trauma centre, police said in a tweet.

Members of Durham Regional Police’s Central East Division are currently holding the scene.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Durham police at 905-579-1520, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or https://durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca/.