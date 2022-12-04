Durham police investigating after woman critically injured in stabbing at Oshawa bar
Police tape is seen in front of a Durham Regional Police cruiser. (Durham Regional Police)
Share:
Published Sunday, December 4, 2022 9:33AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, December 4, 2022 9:36AM EST
Police in Durham are investigating after a female was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries following an overnight stabbing in Oshawa.
Durham Regional Police said the incident happened at a bar on Park Road South.
Investigators have not released any suspect information at this time.
More to come. This is a developing story.