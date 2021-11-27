Durham police investigating fatal train accident in Pickering
Published Saturday, November 27, 2021
Last Updated Saturday, November 27, 2021 8:26PM EST
Durham police say they are investigating a fatal train accident in Pickering Saturday evening.
It happened near the train tracks in the area Bayly Street and West Shore Boulevard.
Police have not provided details about the accident but confirmed that someone is dead and it was not a derailment.
Roads in the area are closed for investigation.