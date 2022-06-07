Durham police investigating homicide in Ajax
Published Tuesday, June 7, 2022 5:58AM EDT
Durham Regional Police are investigating its seventh homicide of the year in Ajax.
On Monday afternoon, police responded to an incident at a residence near Griffiths and Delaney drives.
Further details about the incident have not been confirmed.
One person is in custody and the investigation has been deemed a homicide, police said.
Police are not looking for any further suspects and said there is no concern for public safety.