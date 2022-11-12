Durham police investigating sudden death at Oshawa residence
Police tape is seen in front of a Durham Regional Police cruiser. (Durham Regional Police)
Published Saturday, November 12, 2022 4:45PM EST
Durham Regional Police are investigating a sudden death at a residence in Oshawa on Saturday.
Few details have been released on the incident, but police say the home is located on Winlord Place.
They add that the homicide unit has been called in.
“There is no risk to public safety,” police said.