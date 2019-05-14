Durham police: On-duty special constable charged with assault
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, May 14, 2019 1:24PM EDT
An on-duty special constable with Durham Regional Police has been charged after allegedly assaulting a prisoner in his custody.
Details of the alleged incident are limited but police say members of the professional standards unit launched an investigation in March 2019 after a teenage boy brought forward assault allegations against an on-duty special constable.
The constable has been identified by police as Chris Silverthorn, a 47-year-old member of the court services branch.
Police say Silverthorn, who has worked with the police service since 2005, was charged with assault and has been released on a promise to appear.
Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact the professional standards unit.