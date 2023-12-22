Durham police are searching for a second vehicle of interest captured on video in connection with a collision in Oshawa earlier this month that left a pedestrian critically injured.

Police say they are hoping to speak to the driver of that vehicle about what occurred on the afternoon of Dec. 6 in the area of Thornton Road North and Rossland Road.

A white Acura RDX was travelling north when it struck a 28-year-old man, police say. The pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre, where he remains in serious condition.

Meanwhile, the driver of the Acura remained at the scene.

Police did not say how the second vehicle of interest is connected to their investigation. They are asking the driver or anyone who recognizes the vehicle to contact investigators at 905-579-1520 x 5216. Anonymous information can also be left with Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.