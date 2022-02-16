Durham Regional Police will be providing an update this morning on human remains found in Oshawa last November.

On Nov. 4, 2021, police initiated a search in a green space area near Secreto Drive and Britannia Avenue East after receiving information about human remains buried underground.

Four days later, police said human remains were located at the scene.

Police said they believe the remains are linked to a historical case.

Interim Chief Todd Rollauer will be joined by Det. Sgt. Doris Carriere to provide an update on the investigation at 10:30 a.m.

CP24.com will stream the update live.