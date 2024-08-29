Durham police will be providing an update today on a multi-jurisdictional investigation that led to dozens of arrests and the seizure of an unknown number of guns and drugs.

Police say that ‘Project Burton’ was conducted with the support of Toronto and Ontario Provincial Police and ultimately resulted in the arrest of 30 people and the laying of 174 criminal charges.

A news conference has been scheduled for 10 a.m. at the Durham police Education and Training Centre in Whitby to provide additional details.

Durham Police Chief Peter Moreira will be on hand to speak with reporters.

