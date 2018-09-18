

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Durham Regional Police say that they were able to apprehend three suspects in a stolen vehicle, using a helicopter to track their movements as they fled from officers along Highway 401 over the weekend.

Police say that an officer first spotted the stolen pick-up truck travelling without any lights near Harmony Road and Olive Street in Oshawa at around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.

They say that the officer attempted to stop the vehicle, which then did a U-turn and headed at a high rate of speed onto the westbound lanes of Highway 401.

The vehicle subsequently exited the highway onto Thickson Road where it reportedly proceeded to travel southbound in the northbound lanes, hitting a curb along the way.

The Durham Regional Police helicopter, dubbed Air1, was used to follow the vehicle during the pursuit.

Police say that those in the helicopter observed the suspect vehicle as it stopped on Connery Crescent in Oshawa . Police say that that they then spotted the suspects running from the stolen vehicle and into a wooded area and relayed that information to officers on the ground.

Police say that one suspect was found “hiding in a dense brush area.” The other two suspects were arrested following further investigation, police say.

Micah Miller-Groat, 20, of no fixed address, is charged with failure to stop for police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, trespass at night, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and possession of a controlled substance.

The other two suspects, 22-year-old Taylor Clark and a 16-year-old female, are charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and possession of a controlled substance.

All three suspects have been released from custody on a promise to appear in court.