

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Roger Anderson, the longtime chair and CEO of Durham Region, has died following a battle with cancer.

“It is with heavy hearts that The Regional Municipality of Durham announces the passing of Roger Anderson, our Regional Chair and Chief Executive Officer, following a courageous battle with cancer,” the region announced in a news release Saturday.

Anderson spent 20 years in the role and was the first person to be elected to the position when it became an elected position in 2014.

“A decisive leader who always put the needs of our residents and community members first, Anderson spent countless hours championing the Region’s issues to the federal and provincial governments,” the statement from Durham Region said. “In all of his years of public service, he never gave up. He was a strong advocate who served his community faithfully.”

Before moving to the job he held for two decades, Anderson was a real estate broker, a constable with Durham Regional Police and a councillor, deputy mayor and regional councillor with the Town of Ajax.

In addition to serving as chair of Durham Region, Anderson served on various regional, provincial and national boards and associations.

Remembering his colleague in a statement, Durham Region Chief Administrative Officer Garry Cubitt said it was a “distinct honour” to serve with Anderson.

“He was fiercely proud of the Region, its staff, residents, businesses and institution,” Cubitt said. “He was an unwavering advocate for Durham Region everywhere he travelled and with everyone he met. He was Durham’s most vocal and energetic supporter.”

Other municipal leaders also weighed in to praise Anderson following news of his death.

“Roger Anderson was a friend to many including me,” Mayor John Tory said in a tweet. “He served long and served very well. He both built Durham up and stood up for Durham. We will miss him and extend our condolences to his family, friends and colleagues.”

Brampton Mayor Linda Jeffrey called Anderson “a force to be reckoned with” in a tweet of her own.

“He was a thorn in my side when I was Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing but we grew to be allies on many fronts,” Jeffrey said. “I admired his strength and integrity. He will be missed.”

A book of condolences will be available at The Regional Municipality of Durham Headquarters, located at 605 Rossland Road East in Whitby.