Durham Region issues weather alert for heavy rainfall this weekend
Published Saturday, April 29, 2023 6:37AM EDT
Southern Durham Region has issued a weather alert for heavy rainfall through Sunday night.
Total rainfall amounts of 40 to 70 millimetres are expected through Sunday night, with the heaviest rainfall expected Sunday afternoon through Sunday night.
Heavy rainfall is expected to subside by Monday morning.
Affected areas include Pickering and Oshawa. For information concerning flooding, consult your local Conservation Authority or the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry.