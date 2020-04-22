

Miriam Katawazi, CP24.com





Durham Region has issued an order to move some hospital resources to a long-term care home in Pickering, Ont., where more than 100 staff and residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and 31 people have died.

Durham Region’s Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Kyle made the order on Wednesday, a day after Southbridge Care Homes told CTV News Toronto that its 233-bed Orchard Villa retirement and long-term care home is experiencing a massive outbreak of COVID-19.

A spokesperson for Southbridge Care Homes said Tuesday that 98 residents and 24 staff have tested positive for the disease in Orchard Villa’s long-term care home and 17 residents and six staff members have tested positive at the retirement home portion of the residence.

The agency said it was experiencing staffing challenges due to the outbreak and had reached out to the provincial government and local hospitals to find staff.

The new order issued Wednesday requests that Lakeridge Health, a Durham Region hospital, support and lead the long-term care home in monitoring, investigating and responding to the outbreak, as well as providing care for residents.

“We recognize that this is a very tragic, difficult and stressful time for residents and their families, as well as staff at Orchard Villa, and we know that staff are truly concerned for the safety and well-being of everyone at this home,” Dr. Kyle said in a news release Wednesday.

“The health department and Lakeridge Health will work very closely with Orchard Villa to provide the necessary supports to help decrease or eliminate the risks to health associated with the current COVID-19 outbreak.”

The region ordered the long-term care home with the help of hospital resources to carry-out active screening of residents, staff and visitors and to conduct active and ongoing surveillance of all residents.

It also asked for the ongoing oversight of the delivery of clinical care and demanded screening for new admissions, as well as the management of essential visitors.

It also ordered specimen collection and testing for outbreak management and the “the adoption and implementation of infection, prevention and control.”

The region said that infection, prevention and control and clinical teams from Lakeridge Health will work with Orchard Villa to assess the situation at the home.

“Lakeridge Health’s expert infection prevention and control, and clinical teams, who have significant experience in treating COVID patients, will be heading to Orchard Villa immediately,” Susan deRyk, the interim president and CEO of Lakeridge Health, said.

“Today, we will be investigating the current state of the outbreak and developing an operational plan to provide care and treatment to support the best outcomes for residents.”

The long-term care home has said that all of residents at the home have now been tested and more results are expected over the next five days from Durham Public Health.

“These unprecedented times have created unprecedented challenges. We approached Lakeridge Health for assistance, and we are grateful they have answered our call,” Ryan Bell, CEO of Southbridge Care Homes, said in a news release.

“Our focus is to deliver the best possible care and keep our residents safe. We welcome the help of our health care partners.”

‘We need answers’

The family members of some residents at the home say they have been left in the dark about the situation in the facility.

Toronto resident Shawn Fidler, whose mother lives at Orchard Villa, said he did not hear about the 31 deaths at the home until his sister’s friend heard it on the news.

“The concern is around the lack of communication as to what is actually going on in that building,” Fidler told CTV News Toronto Wednesday morning.

“There are more than 100 cases. That’s a lot for their staff to deal with, and the big fear for us is that we don’t know what kind of help of support she’s getting.”

He said this past weekend he was told that there had been only two deaths, and is therefore confused about the timeline for when the 31 deaths occurred.

“We need some answers on what is going on,” he said.