Durham Regional Police: 2 males stabbed during possible home invasion in Oshawa
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Thursday, April 11, 2019 7:19AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, April 11, 2019 8:34AM EDT
Durham Regional Police say two males were stabbed in a possible home invasion in Oshawa on Wednesday night.
The incident occurred at around 8:30 p.m. on Brock Street East.
Police say two stabbing victims were located at the scene. One male victim was taken to a trauma centre for treatment while the second male was taken to a local hospital.
Police have not released any information on possible suspects.