

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Durham Regional Police say two males were stabbed in a possible home invasion in Oshawa on Wednesday night.

The incident occurred at around 8:30 p.m. on Brock Street East.

Police say two stabbing victims were located at the scene. One male victim was taken to a trauma centre for treatment while the second male was taken to a local hospital.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects.