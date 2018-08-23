

The Canadian Press





WHITBY, Ont. - A Durham regional police officer is facing a sexual assault charge.

Durham police say the force's professional standards unit started an investigation earlier this month when a woman made an allegation about an off-duty officer.

They say 40-year-old Const. Jack Stelwagen is charged with sexual assault and has been released on a promise to appear.

The force says Stelwagen has been suspended from duty.

He has been an officer with Durham police since 2007.