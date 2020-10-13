The Durham Catholic School Board has issued a “direct apology” to the Black community after “hurtful, malicious and racist comments” were published next to a graduating student’s yearbook photo.

The aunt of the student at Pickering’s St. Mary Catholic Secondary School took to Facebook over the weekend to express her anger and frustration after her nephew’s submitted yearbook entry honouring his late grandmother for “guiding me through my four years of high school” was replaced with a racist phrase referencing a gorilla that got shot at a Cincinnati zoo.

In the post, Mayma Raphael said that her nephew had been “called a monkey and bullied by some of the kids” at the school in the past but she said that she would have “never thought that they would have taken it this far,” noting that the incident underscores for her that “racism is alive in Canada.”

The school sent a letter home to parents on Sunday apologizing for the “offensive, hurtful and unacceptable nature” of the comments and vowing to conduct a full investigation.

On Tuesday, the Durham Catholic District School Board released its own statement.

In it, it said that it is taking the “offensive act of misconduct, disrespect and racism” very seriously and is working with police and school officials “to determine the circumstances that allowed this to happen” as well as the people involved.

The board also apologized directly to the wider Black community.

“In a time where we are taking intentional steps to address systemic discrimination and anti-Black racism, we would like to extend a direct apology to the Black community that we serve,” the statement reads.

“We recognize that words cannot repair the hurt that these comments have caused, and the horrific experience this has been for families and friends within the school community and beyond. This offense is not acceptable in our schools, nor is it a representation of our Catholic values and core commitment to equity.

In her Facebook post, Raphael said that her nephew was “a star athlete at the school, excelling in football, basketball, and track and field.”

But she said that even those accolades “didn't shield him from racism's emotional and psychological impact.”

“He's now devastated, embarrassed, hurt, and disappointed,” she said.

Students at St. Mary Catholic Secondary School are being asked to return their yearbooks to the school today. The school’s principal has said that a full inventory will then be completed to ensure that every copy is accounted for.

In its statement, the board said that it supports the school’s decision to recall all copies of the yearbook and appreciates the “full cooperation of all recipients.”