Duterte moves to forcibly send garbage back to Canada
FILE - In this April 19, 2018, file photo, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte addresses troops during the turnover-of-command ceremony for the new chief of the Philippine National Police General Oscar Albayalde succeeding General Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa at Camp Crame in suburban Quezon city northeast of Manila, Philippines. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez, File)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, May 22, 2019 6:55AM EDT
MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine president's spokesman says the exasperated leader has moved to have truckloads of garbage that Filipino officials say were illegally shipped to the Philippines years ago be forcibly shipped back to Canada.
President Rodrigo Duterte's spokesman, Salvador Panelo, held a news conference Wednesday to announce that Duterte has ordered officials to look for a private shipping company to transport the garbage to Canadian territory in an escalation of his increasingly adversarial stance.
The Philippines recalled its ambassador and consuls in Canada last week over Ottawa's failure to comply with a May 15 deadline to take back the garbage.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said last week that Canada has been working hard with Philippine officials and hopes to strike a resolution shortly but did not specify a time frame.