

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Both the Don Valley Parkway and the Gardiner Expressway will be closed this Sunday until 2 p.m. for the Manulife Ride For Heart race.

Police say the Don Valley Parkway will be closed between York Mills Road and the Gardiner starting at 2 a.m. Sunday.

The Gardiner Expressway will close at the same time between the Don Valley Parkway ramp and the South Kingsway.

Sections of British Columbia Road, Saskatchewan Road and Princes’ Boulevard inside the Exhibition Grounds will be closed until 2 p.m. to facilitate the Walk for the Heart.

Police warn the highway closures will lead to traffic buildups across downtown and use of public transit is encouraged.