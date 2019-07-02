

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Those using the Don Valley Parkway today will want to leave themselves more time to get around, as a series of lane closures take effect to allow for badly needed maintenance work.

Starting today, the southbound passing lane will be closed between Lawrence Avenue East and Don Mills Road and the northbound passing lane will be closed from Don Mills Road to Lawrence Avenue East. The northbound and southbound HOV lanes will also be closed from Wynford Drive to St. Dennis Drive.

The closures are expected to remain in effect until mid to late August and form the first phase of a plan to repair four ageing bridges over the busy highway at Don Mills Road, Spanbridge Road, Wynford Drive and Lawrence Avenue.

Throughout the work, the highway will be narrowed to two lanes in each direction during peak travel times and potentially fewer lanes at other times.

Phase Two will see two lanes closed in each direction for eight nights at the Don Mills Road Bridge.

After that, further closures will also be needed the southbound DVP on-ramp from Don Mills Road, the northbound and southbound DVP on-ramps from Lawrence Avenue East and the northbound and southbound shoulders of the DVP at Don Mills Road, Spanbridge Road, Wynford Drive and Lawrence Avenue East.

The city has said that the work to repair the bridges is “urgently” needed and has warned that the closures are expected to be very disruptive to motorists.