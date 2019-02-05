

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Parts of both the Don Valley Parkway and the Bayview Extension are closed due to flooding.

The Don Valley Parkway was closed in both directions from Bloor Street to the Gardiner Expressway late Monday night after water overflowed the banks of the Don River and flooded parts of the roadway.

At 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, the flooding had subsided enough to reopen the northbound lanes of the highway but the southbound lanes do remain closed at Richmond Street.

Bayview Avenue is also closed from Moore Avenue to River Street.

The flooding comes after the temperatures hit a record 12 C on Monday, melting a large portion of the snow that the city received during a major winter storm last week.

Due to the potential for further snowmelt, the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority has issued a flood warning for the entire GTA.

In in a statement issued early Tuesday morning, the agency said that “watercourses are still rising and have yet to peak, including the Don River.” They also noted that ice jamming has been observed at the mouth of the Don River.

Environment Canada is calling for more mild temperatures today, with a high of 4 C. The temperatures will then dip back to more seasonal levels on Wednesday when a high of – 3 C is expected.