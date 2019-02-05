

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The Don Valley Parkway has reopened after being closed overnight due to flooding.

Police initially decided to close the highway in both directions from Bloor Street to the Gardiner Expressway after water overflowed the banks of the Don River and flooded parts of the roadway shortly after 11 p.m. on Monday.

By 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, the flooding had subsided enough to reopen the northbound lanes of the highway but the southbound lanes remained closed at Richmond Street until around 6:20 a.m.

According to Superintendent of Road Operations Mark Mills, the flooding was the result of an ice jam at the foot of the Don River near Keating Channel.

Mills said that chunks of ice and debris from that location actually ended up on the roadway and had to be cleared away by city crews using snow plows. Sweepers were also brought in to clear the road’s surface before the highway was reopened.

“We had a lot of staff out there over the weekend uncovering catch basins and doing a lot of snow removal in anticipation of this warmup. We uncovered about 1,200 catch basins and moved snow from about 233 kilometres of roadway so we were prepared but unfortunately there just wasn’t much we could do once we had the ice jam,” Mill told CP24 on Tuesday morning.

Bayview Avenue also closed due to flooding

The DVP was not the only major artery that was closed due to flooding either.

A portion of Bayview Avenue between Moore Avenue and River Street was also closed for several hours overnight due to flooding. The southbound lanes reopened just before 6 a.m. but the northbound lanes remain closed between Nesbitt Drive and Moore Avenue.

The flooding comes after the temperatures hit a record 12 C on Monday, melting a large portion of the snow that the city received during a major winter storm last week.

Due to the potential for further snowmelt, the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority has issued a flood warning for the entire GTA.

In in a statement issued early Tuesday morning, the agency said that “water levels have the potential to continue to rise” until colder temperatures move in later Tuesday afternoon.

Mills, however, told CP24 that water levels in the Don River have “gone down substantially.”

“As far as we know the river will not breach its banks anytime soon so the highway should be OK for the rest of today anyway,” he said.

The temperature at the beginning of Tuesday was 7 C but Environment Canada is forecasting that it will drop down to – 7 C tonight.