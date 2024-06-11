A man is dead after a three-vehicle collision on the Gardiner Expressway that resulted in a lengthy closure, clogging traffic on the highway during Tuesday’s afternoon rush.

Toronto police said three dump trucks collided around 2:17 p.m. in the westbound lanes of the Gardiner near Spadina Avenue.

One of the trucks caught fire, police said, and the driver was in medical distress following the crash.

Paramedics tried to resuscitate the injured driver, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

Toronto police identified the driver who died as a man in his 50s.

The fire was quickly contained, Toronto Fire said. The cause of the collision is not yet known.

The crash happened just ahead of the busy afternoon rush.

All westbound lanes of the Gardiner were closed at York Street because of the crash. The Jarvis and York ramps to the westbound Gardiner were also closed.

Aerial images showed a long stretch of vehicles at a standstill on the heavily trafficked highway. At least one stuck vehicle could be seen trying to turn around on the busy highway.

Heavy equipment was being brought in to remove the dump trucks.

The westbound lanes and the ramps reopened at 6 p.m.

The southbound lanes of the Don Valley Parkway were closed at the Bayview/Bloor exit in order to ensure that the backlog of stuck drivers did not grow. The DVP reopened shortly before 5 p.m.

The effect of the lengthy closure spilled onto downtown roadways. The TTC said all its downtown surface routes were experiencing significant delays due to the Gardiner collision.