E-bike cyclist hospitalized following collision near Toronto's Trinity Bellwoods
An E-bike cyclist has been taken to hospital following a crash in Toronto's Trinity Bellwoods neighbourhood overnight
Published Monday, August 26, 2024 6:47AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, August 26, 2024 6:47AM EDT
A cyclist has been taken to hospital in serious condition following a collision in Toronto’s Trinity Bellwoods neighbourhood overnight.
Police say the driver of a vehicle and the driver of an E-bike crashed just after 12:30 a.m. near Dundas and Claremont streets.
The cyclist was transported to hospital with serious injuries, they said.
No further details were provided.