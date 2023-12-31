A man has been taken to hospital in serious condition after his e-bike caught on fire aboard a subway train in Toronto Sunday afternoon, according to police.

Just after 3 p.m., police said crews were responding to a working fire on a train at Sheppard-Yonge Station in North York.

The owner of the e-bike, a man in his 30s, sustained serious, non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital, paramedics confirmed.

No other injuries were reported.

There is currently no service between Finch and Lawrence stations on Line 1. Shuttle buses are running.

Police advised of delays and asked transit users to consider alternate routes.