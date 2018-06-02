

Chris Fox, CP24.com





One person was rushed to hospital with critical injuries after a car struck an E-bike in Etobicoke on Saturday afternoon, paramedics say.

The collision happened shortly after 1:15 p.m. at the intersection of Dundas Street and Old Dundas Street, which is just east of Prince Edward Drive.

Police say that the driver of the car remained on scene.

The eastbound lanes of Dundas Street are currently blocked at Prince Edward Drive.