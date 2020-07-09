Torontonians will have to wait a little bit longer until electric scooters are available to ride on city streets.

The city’s Transportation Services is recommending that the city look into the safety and design of having the motorized vehicles on roads before starting its e-scooter pilot project.

According to a recently released report, city staff say improved industry standards at the provincial and federal levels are needed for greater consumer protection in the purchase and/or use of e-scooters.

“...the absence of improved standards and available insurance for e-scooters, coupled with lack of enforcement resources, would risk the safety of riders and the public on the city's streets and sidewalks, especially for people with disabilities,” the report said.

One of the City’s biggest concerns is that it could be held partially or fully liable for damages if scooter riders or others are injured.

Currently, the insurance industry does not provide any coverage for e-scooter riders.

Accessibility advocates have also argued that the quick and quiet vehicles present a safety threat for people with disabilities and seniors.

Until these concerns are addressed, city staff are recommending that Toronto wait until May 2021 to launch its e-scooter pilot project.

In the report, city staff did acknowledge the benefits of e-scooters, including that they’re easily accessible and take up little space in the roadway. Staff also said e-scooters are particularly convenient amid the pandemic, as they offer a physically distanced travel option.

On January 1, the Ontario government launched a five-year pilot project giving municipalities the green light to allow e-scooters on their roads.

Under the government’s jurisdiction, the vehicles cannot exceed a maximum speed of 24kms/hr and must have a horn or bell.

Riders must be at least 16 years old and wear a helmet while driving an e-scooter.

Toronto city councillors are reviewing the recommendations made in the report at today’s infrastructure and environment committee meeting.