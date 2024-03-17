A collision that happened early Sunday morning on Highway 403 in Burlington has sent seven people to hospital.

According to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), the collision happened at 1 a.m. in the Highway 403 and Waterdown area in Burlington.

Few details have been released about the circumstances of the crash, but OPP said in a post to social media that two people in critical condition. Another two people were taken to hospital with serious injuries while three others sustained minor injuries.

At approx 1am Sunday there was a 2 vehicle collision on #Hwy403 / Waterdown in #Burlington. 7 people transported to hospital. 2 in critical condition, 2 in serious condition & 3 with minor injuries. Hwy403 re-opened at 8:35 am. #BurlingtonOPP & #OPPTSU investigating.^nm — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) March 17, 2024

The highway re-opened just after 8:30 a.m. after lanes were closed overnight following the collision.

The investigation is ongoing.