A collision that happened early Sunday morning on Highway 403 in Burlington has sent seven people to hospital.

According to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), the collision happened at 1 a.m. in the Highway 403 and Waterdown area in Burlington.

Few details have been released about the circumstances of the crash, but OPP said in a post to social media that two people in critical condition. Another two people were taken to hospital with serious injuries while three others sustained minor injuries.

The highway re-opened just after 8:30 a.m. after lanes were closed overnight following the collision.

The investigation is ongoing.