

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A teacher at an east-end high school has been charged in connection with a sexual exploitation investigation.

The investigation was launched by members of the Child and Youth Advocacy Centre on Tuesday.

It is alleged that the 61-year-old teacher had multiple “inappropriate conversations of a sexual nature” with a male student on the grounds of Danforth Collegiate and Technical Institute, which is located in the area of Danforth and Greenwood avenues, back in September.

A Vaughan man, Carlo Rossi, has been arrested in connection with this investigation. He has been charged with sexual exploitation and invitation to sexual touching.

Rossi was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.