Students at an east end elementary school will be moving to remote learning starting Monday as a COVID-19 outbreak has forced the school to close temporarily.

Toronto District School Board (TDSB) announced Sunday the dismissal of students at Wilkinson Junior Public School from in-person learning and activities following a recommendation from Toronto Public Health (TPH).

On the advice of @TOPublicHealth, all students at Wilkinson JPS are being dismissed effective tomorrow, Monday, December 6, to allow TPH additional time to investigate COVID cases at the school.



All students will be moving to remote learning during this time. https://t.co/5Rb0JzdDqP — Toronto District School Board (@tdsb) December 5, 2021

"We are recommending a whole school dismissal as a precautionary measure to protect staff, students and the community from further COVID-19 dismissal within the school," TPH tweeted Sunday afternoon.

"TPH will continue to work w/ our school community & have notified close contacts & ask them to stay home, monitor for symptoms & get tested. We'll work closely with our school partners to determine when in-person learning will resume."

1/4: Due to an ongoing COVID-19 investigation TPH is recommending that students at Wilkinson Junior Public School be temporarily dismissed from in-person school + activities starting Monday, December 6. — Toronto Public Health (@TOPublicHealth) December 5, 2021

On Thursday, TPH declared an outbreak at the school located on Donlands Avenue, north of Danforth Avenue. According to the Toronto District School Board, as of Friday afternoon, there are four active cases at the school, including three students.

Meanwhile, students at McMurrich Junior Public School, which closed on Nov. 24, have been cleared to return on Monday, the TDSB said.