East end school to close temporarily due to COVID-19 outbreak
Wilkinson Junior Public School is seen in this undated screengrab. (Google Maps)
Published Sunday, December 5, 2021 4:42PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, December 5, 2021 4:54PM EST
Students at an east end elementary school will be moving to remote learning starting Monday as a COVID-19 outbreak has forced the school to close temporarily.
Toronto District School Board (TDSB) announced Sunday the dismissal of students at Wilkinson Junior Public School from in-person learning and activities following a recommendation from Toronto Public Health (TPH).
"We are recommending a whole school dismissal as a precautionary measure to protect staff, students and the community from further COVID-19 dismissal within the school," TPH tweeted Sunday afternoon.
"TPH will continue to work w/ our school community & have notified close contacts & ask them to stay home, monitor for symptoms & get tested. We'll work closely with our school partners to determine when in-person learning will resume."
On Thursday, TPH declared an outbreak at the school located on Donlands Avenue, north of Danforth Avenue. According to the Toronto District School Board, as of Friday afternoon, there are four active cases at the school, including three students.
Meanwhile, students at McMurrich Junior Public School, which closed on Nov. 24, have been cleared to return on Monday, the TDSB said.