

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A man believed to be in his 30s has been taken to a hospital in life-threatening condition after a stabbing took place in the city’s east end.

The incident took place at around 8 p.m. in the area of Dundas and Seaton streets.

Toronto Paramedics said the male victim was transported to a trauma centre to be treated for stab wounds following the incident.

Roads have been closed in the area to accommodate a police investigation.