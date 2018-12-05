

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





One person has been rushed to hospital with critical injuries following a collision on Highway 407 in Vaughan.

The collision occurred in the eastbound lanes of the busy highway near Jane Street at around 5:30 p.m. during the evening rush.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said a passenger vehicle and a minivan collided. He said the male driver of the passenger vehicle was transported to hospital by land ambulance with critical injuries.

“My understanding is it took place in one of the middle lanes or live lanes of the highway,” Schmidt said. “I don’t know how the collision took place and that’s why we have our collision reconstruction unit on scene right now, trying to determine that.”

All eastbound lanes of Highway 407 have been shut down between Highway 400 and Keele Street as a result of the collision. Eastbound traffic on Highway 407 is being forced off onto Highway 400.

Schmidt said “extensive delays” are expected in the area. It is not clear how long the closure will last.

Anyone with information about the collision is being asked to call the OPP.