

The Canadian Press





L'ORIGNAL, Ont. - An eastern Ontario doctor charged with murder has been granted bail.

Dr. Brian Nadler was released on bail on Monday, said his lawyer Brian Greenspan.

Nadler is accused of killing Albert Poidinger, 89, at the Hawkesbury and District General Hospital earlier this year.

He was being held at the Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre.

Ontario Provincial Police say they were called to the hospital on March 25, after which Poidinger was declared dead and Nadler was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Police have said they are investigating the doctor in connection with several other deaths at the hospital.

OPP spokesman Bill Dickson said no additional charges have been laid at this time.

“We continue to await toxicology testing,” Dickson said on Monday.

Greenspan said Nadler maintains his innocence.

He said conditions on Nadler's bail include not communicating with staff or patients at the hospital, remaining in Canada and not practising medicine.

Nadler had his licence to practise medicine suspended by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario shortly after he was charged.

The hospital declared its second COVID-19 outbreak in a week on March 25, the same day Poidinger died.

There were five deaths at the hospital related to COVID-19, the hospital said shortly before Nadler was arrested.

The doctor is next set to appear in court on July 13.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 5, 2021.