

The Canadian Press





L'ORIGNAL, Ont. -- An eastern Ontario doctor charged with murder in the death of a man at a hospital is set to appear in court today.

Police have accused Dr. Brian Nadler of killing 89-year-old Albert Poidinger, who lived in Point-Claire, Que., on March 25.

Police say they are investigating the doctor in connection with several other deaths at the Hawkesbury and District General Hospital.

Nadler faces one count of first-degree murder.

His lawyer says Nadler maintains his innocence.

Police say they were called on March 25 to the hospital, where Poidinger was declared dead and officers arrested Nadler.