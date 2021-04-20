Eastern Ontario doctor accused of murder to appear in court today
Dr. Brian Nadler, 35, has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of an 89-year-old Pointe-Claire, Que. man at the hospital in Hawkesbury, Ont. (Brian Nadler/LinkedIn)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, April 20, 2021 5:28AM EDT
L'ORIGNAL, Ont. -- An eastern Ontario doctor charged with murder in the death of a man at a hospital is set to appear in court today.
Police have accused Dr. Brian Nadler of killing 89-year-old Albert Poidinger, who lived in Point-Claire, Que., on March 25.
Police say they are investigating the doctor in connection with several other deaths at the Hawkesbury and District General Hospital.
Nadler faces one count of first-degree murder.
His lawyer says Nadler maintains his innocence.
Police say they were called on March 25 to the hospital, where Poidinger was declared dead and officers arrested Nadler.