

The Canadian Press





L'ORIGNAL, Ont. - The case of an eastern Ontario doctor charged with first-degree murder in the death of a man at a hospital has been adjourned for two weeks after a brief court appearance Tuesday.

Dr. Brian Nadler is accused of killing 89-year-old Albert Poidinger, who lived in Pointe-Claire, Que.

Ontario Provincial Police have said they are investigating the doctor in connection with several other deaths at the Hawkesbury and District General Hospital.

Nadler's new lawyer, Brian Greenspan, says his client is innocent of any wrongdoing and they continue to await more disclosure.

Police say they were called to the hospital on March 25, after which Poidinger was declared dead and Nadler was arrested.

Nadler is scheduled to next appear in court on June 1.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 18, 2021.