A 44-year-old man from eastern Ontario was charged with impaired driving twice in under 12 hours, police say.

On July 10, shortly after 8:30 p.m., the OPP received multiple driving complaints on Highway 41 in the Township of North-Algona Wilberforce.

Officers from the Upper Ottawa Valley detachment located a vehicle and arrested its driver.

The accused, identified as Jeffrey Hogle, of Napanee, was taken to the police station for further testing and subsequently charged with impaired operation.

Hogle’s driver's licence was then suspended for 90 days and the vehicle he was driving was towed and impounded for seven days.

In a news release, police said that he was let go on the condition that he appear in court on Aug. 22.

Less than 12 hours later, on July 11, just before 9:00 a.m., the OPP received a complaint of a possible impaired driver on Pembroke Street East in the city of Pembroke.

Police said they located the vehicle and found Hogle behind the wheel.

He arrested and transported the driver to the detachment for further testing.

Hogle was again charged with impaired operation as well as driving while suspended.

His driver’s license was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle he was driving was towed and impounded for seven days.

He was released on a promise to appear in court on Aug. 22.