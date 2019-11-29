

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





The man who opened fire inside Eaton Centre’s food court back in 2012 has been sentenced to life in prison but he could be eligible for parole in as little as 16 months.

Christopher Husbands drew a handgun and opened fire in the food court in June 2012, killing two people and wounding several others.

Ahmed Hassan, 24, died on the floor of the food court that day and Nixon Nirmalendran, 22, died in hospital nine days later.

Husbands was initially sentenced to life in prison without the chance of parole for 30 years after he was found guilty of two counts of second-degree murder.

But after successfully appealing the conviction, Husbands was awarded a second trial.

He admitted to shooting inside the busy downtown shopping centre on June 2, 2012, but during his second trial, his lawyers argued that his Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) was triggered by an encounter he had with men who had assaulted him months earlier.

He was subsequently found guilty of two counts of manslaughter instead of murder.

On Friday a judge handed Husbands concurrent life sentences on those charges with his parole eligibility set at seven years.

The judge also gave Husbands 10 years credit for time served, meaning that he is already eligible for parole on the manslaughter charges. He was also found guilty on five counts of aggravated assault and one count each of criminal negligence causing bodily harm and reckless discharge of a firearm, for which he received a 14-year sentence. He will be eligible for parole on those offences in 2021.

“Mr. Husband’s is a resilient and optimistic person and we are able to say that he hopes to be able to get out into the community at some point and as he said make a positive difference,” his lawyer, Dirk Derstine, told reporters outside of court.

Derstine said that the sentenced handed down by the judge “is virtually a maximum sentence” in the context of a manslaughter conviction, albeit one that will have his client eligible for parole fairly soon.

He said that his client is “legitimately remorseful” for his actions.

As for his fate, he said that “he does not believe it is reasonably realistic” that Husbands would release at his first opportunity for parole. He added that it remains unclear whether he will even request a hearing in 16 months’ time.

That said, at least one of Husband’s victims is expressing concern about exactly that possibility.

Connor Stevenson, who was 13 when he was caught in the Eaton Centre crossfire, told reporters outside court that he “feels scared for everybody in Toronto” when he thinks about the prospect of Husbands being released from prison anytime soon.

Stevenson also said that he doesn’t believe Husbands genuinely feels remorse.

“I definitely will be attending some of the parole hearings and I hope that he doesn’t make parole,” he said.