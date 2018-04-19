

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The eastbound lanes of Highway 401 are blocked at Winston Churchill Boulevard in Mississauga following a multi-vehicle collision.

According to Ontario Provincial Police, a number of passenger vehicles and transport trucks were involved in the crash, which occurred at around 8:30 a.m.

They say that one person was initially trapped in their vehicle and had to be extricated by emergency crews. That person sustained unspecified injuries and has been transported to hospital.

It is not immediately clear how long the highway closure will remain in effect.