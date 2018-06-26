

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The eastbound lanes of Hwy. 401 are closed at Winston Churchill Blvd. in Mississauga following a fatal collision involving multiple transport trucks, Ontario Provincial Police confirm.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt tells CP24 that three transport trucks were involved in a “rear-end type collision” shortly after noon.

Schmidt said that one person has been pronounced dead, though he was unable to provide any information about whether there are other injuries.

He said that the OPP’s collision reconstruction team has been called to the scene and will conduct a full investigation.

Traffic that was stuck in the closure is now being allowed through but Schmidt said that the highway is unlikely to reopen for some time.